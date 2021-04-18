GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 381 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $14.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. 6,864,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.77.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,181 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,001. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

