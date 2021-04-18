GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 690 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Target comprises 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Target stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.55. 4,341,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

