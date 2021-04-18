Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,040. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

