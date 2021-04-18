Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 410.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of Great Elm Capital worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

GECC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.34. 94,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.07. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on GECC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.