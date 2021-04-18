GreenPower Tops One Day Trading Volume of $100,391.00 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. GreenPower has a market cap of $118.92 million and approximately $100,391.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GreenPower has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GreenPower alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.08 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.80 or 0.99699500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.92 or 0.00850578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

GreenPower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenPower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.