GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Down 36.7% in March

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAH. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

