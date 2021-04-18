G&S Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $56.66 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

