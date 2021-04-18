GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,172 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.64% of GSE Systems worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Shares of GVP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. 168,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. GSE Systems has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.65.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.