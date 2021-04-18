GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives $59.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

GSX Techedu stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.10 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

