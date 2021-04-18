Guardian Investment Management Raises Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Guardian Investment Management grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 218.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. 514,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,165,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.