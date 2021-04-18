Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.18 million, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

