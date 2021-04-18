Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,160 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

