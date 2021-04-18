Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,931,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 121,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 86,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.