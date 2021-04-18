Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

NVRO stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

