Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 30,094 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,094 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 72.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 85.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP opened at $9.42 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.