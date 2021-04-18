Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 1,148 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,704. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

