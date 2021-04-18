Hall Laurie J Trustee Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.78. 117,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.43. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $156.37 and a one year high of $249.06.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

