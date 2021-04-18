Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $331,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Bank of America by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 60,633,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,919,645. The firm has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

