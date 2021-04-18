Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $216.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

