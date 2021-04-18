Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 77.3% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.48. 1,013,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,955. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.41 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

