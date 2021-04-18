Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 4,151,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,400. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $67,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

