HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Tops $1.62 on Top Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $99.16 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00280521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00028001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.66 or 0.00726375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,775.67 or 0.99625147 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.86 or 0.00833890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

