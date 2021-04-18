Harmony Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Harmony has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $207.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00068363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020787 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00053731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00673442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00088590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,000,668,951 coins and its circulating supply is 9,407,712,951 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

