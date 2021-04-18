Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 56.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 218.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 136,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

