Head-To-Head Contrast: STG Group (OTCMKTS:STGGQ) vs. AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and STG Group (OTCMKTS:STGGQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AgroFresh Solutions and STG Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 STG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 140.46%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than STG Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of STG Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and STG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% STG Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and STG Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.62 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.18 STG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STG Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STG Group has a beta of -51.9, suggesting that its share price is 5,290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats STG Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About STG Group

STG Group, Inc. provides cyber, software, and intelligence solutions to the U.S. government organizations and commercial businesses. The company offers cybersecurity and secure information solutions, including security information and event management systems that helps in identifying and prioritizing events across various users and devices in organizations; network intrusion detection and protection systems, which designs and implements systems that gather and analyze network data to identify cybersecurity breaches; identity and access management systems that facilitates the oversight and management of digital identities; and network vulnerability assessment systems, which scans and tests networks to identify the risk associated with vulnerabilities, and addresses risk mitigation. It also develops agile software that provides functionality and flexibility on IT programs; command and control systems that helps to evaluate, plan, direct, and coordinate resources and operations; customized software solutions, which integrates information drawn from disparate sources and automates business processes; and designs and integrates structured data models across various legacy and new applications and databases. In addition, the company offers decision support systems integration services; advanced collection and analysis tools; multi-intelligence exploitation services; tradecraft training covering the full intelligence cycle; and intelligence collection and analysis services across 40 different languages, as well as provides enterprise engineering and telecommunications products and services. It serves various defense, intelligence, federal, and other national security agencies. The company was formerly known as Global Defense & National Security Systems, Inc. and changed its name to STG Group, Inc. in November 2015. STG Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.