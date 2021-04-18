Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Sells $315,491.07 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

