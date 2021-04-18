Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Sells $315,491.07 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $55.07.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
