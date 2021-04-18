Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $54.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.63 million to $55.80 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $227.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $228.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.65 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $274.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,965. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.