Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waters by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Waters by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 280,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,185 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $23,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Waters by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Waters stock opened at $299.90 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $309.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.