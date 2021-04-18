Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,343 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $148.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.