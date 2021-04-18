HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,959 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 142,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 135,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,000 shares of company stock worth $17,905,720. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HQY opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,420.08, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

