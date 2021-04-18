Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PEAK has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

