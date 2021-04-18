Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HBGRF remained flat at $$1.45 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.