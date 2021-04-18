Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HBGRF remained flat at $$1.45 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

