Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 557,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. 90,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Helios Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

