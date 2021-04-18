HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLFFF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday.

HLFFF opened at $87.53 on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

