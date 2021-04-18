Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HENKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5383 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

