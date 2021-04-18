HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5,929.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.