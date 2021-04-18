Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 42.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 48,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $232.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average is $201.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

