Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 267,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,741 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $84,454.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,974,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $87,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,558,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,920 shares of company stock worth $1,101,327 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

