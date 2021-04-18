Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 320,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

