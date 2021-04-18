Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Riverview Bancorp worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 844.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 95,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

