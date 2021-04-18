Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,247 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 97.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 154.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 141,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 257.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428 in the last three months. 28.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCS stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $659.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

