Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,153 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,692,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $2,369,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

