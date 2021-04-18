Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 382,845 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 85,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at $857,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,215 shares of company stock worth $1,359,817. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

