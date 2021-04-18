Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 872,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,941. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Huazhu Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

