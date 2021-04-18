Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

