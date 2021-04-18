Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $89,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

WBA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. 55,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,007. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

