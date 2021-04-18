Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,400 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 116,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 387,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.