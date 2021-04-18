Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in March

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hurricane Energy stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 209,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,570. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

