HYCON Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003729 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00151930 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,259,411 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,259,421 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

