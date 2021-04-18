IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBG shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

TSE IBG traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,048. IBI Group has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.